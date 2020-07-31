Falls police ID man injured in car-bike accident

Officials in Niagara Falls have identified the bicyclist who was injured Wednesday night after being a struck by a vehicle on Pine Avenue as 58-year-old Edward Cusatis.
The city's public information officer said Cusatis suffered multiple broken bones and lacerations and remains at Erie County Medical Center where he is continuing to receive treatment.
Falls Police Traffic Division Crash Management Unit investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the crash, which happened at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said a driver, traveling west on Pine Avenue, struck Cusatis while he was riding his bicycle out of a convenience store parking lot at 28th Street.
Police initially described the head and leg injuries suffered by the bicyclist as “catastrophic."
After the accident, Cusatis was rushed to ECMC where he was reportedly being treated in the Intensive Car Unit.
The accident remains under investigation.
