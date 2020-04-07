Falls police hunt dog killer

Falls police are hunting for the killer of a husky puppy in LaSalle and asking the public for help.
Police said the 5-month-old pup, named Sky, was on a leash in the fenced-in backyard of a home near 56th Street and Granby Avenue about 9:30 a.m. on March 20.
“The boyfriend of the dog’s owner heard the dog yelping and he went outside to investigate,” Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower said.
When he got to the backyard, the man saw a male suspect standing over the unconscious puppy.
“He saw the dog on the ground and the (suspect) next to him,” Bower said. “Then the (suspect) ran out of the yard.”
The man ran to the puppy and began giving the animal CPR. When the dog did not respond, he and the owner rushed Sky to a veterinarian. Sky was pronounced dead at the vet’s office.
“There was nothing to indicate the cause of death,” Bower said. “The vet examined him, but he couldn’t tell what happened.”
Bower said Sky’s owner decided to seek the animal equivalent of an autopsy, known as a necropsy, at the Cornell University veterinary school. The finding of the pathologists there was that Sky had died “as a result of severe blunt force trauma.”
“There was no reason for this 5-month-old puppy to be killed,” Bower said.
The animal control officer said the hunt for Sky’s killer is now underway. He’ll face a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet to 6-feet-3, weighing about 230 pounds. The man is estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old.
He had dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing brown-colored boots and a black jacket.
Bower said he needs help from the public to find a suspect in the brutal attack.
“We’re gonna hope we get lucky here,” Bower said.
Anyone with information on the death of Sky is asked to contact Bower at 345-6431.
