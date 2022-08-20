Falls Police Officer Bert Cosgrove was wrapping up a patrol walk down Pine Avenue earlier this month when he spotted Josh Cook shooting hoops in a parking lot just off 15th Street.
Cosgrove approached the Niagara Falls High School 10th-grader and made him an offer.
“First to five?” Cosgrove asked. “And if you win, I’ve got a free Slurpee coupon for you.”
Cook accepted the challenge on the spot.
Cosgrove, who is not a newcomer to playing basketball, immediately drained his first shot. Then Cook took over.
The sophomore, who hopes to win a spot on the NFHS varsity basketball team this year, quickly knocked down four baskets in a row. On the ropes, Cosgrove rallied with three straight baskets.
It didn’t matter. Cook sank a fifth, and deciding shot, and claimed the Slurpee coupon.
A Gazette correspondent, who captured the contest, posted his photos online and Falls Police Superintendent John Faso saw them. The city’s top cop sent one of the pictures to Mayor Robert Restaino.
“I texted the superintendent, ‘We need more of these (pictures)’,” Restaino recalled after he had viewed the photo. “It changes people’s perspective of not just the Niagara Falls police, but of law enforcement in general.”
Faso said the pick-up basketball game was an example of a renewed community relations effort that he hopes will spread across every platoon and on every beat.
“It’s an initiative to get officers out of their cars and engaging with people,” Faso said. “We’re encouraging officers to do it in every part of the city.”
Restaino said he meet with Deputy Police Superintendent Mike Lee and the heads of the two local police unions in July about “what we need to do to give us visibility and allow the community to approach us.”
At the city block club’s Crime Night Out event on Aug. 2, the mayor had urged residents to “engage with first responders” and “create friendships.” Now, Faso says, NFPD officers are trying to put that call into action.
“There’s been some concern over recent incidents on Pine Avenue,” Faso said, using the business district as an example, “so we’re doing (beat walking patrols) a little more there and encouraging it all over the city.”
Just prior to his impromptu one-on-one basketball game, Cosgrove had just finished a walk down a portion of his Pine Avenue beat and stopped in to chat with the owner of the Joshua Tree restaurant.
“I’ve gotten feedback from citizens who’ve noticed (the officers out walking the streets),” Faso said, “and it’s been very positive.”
Restaino said getting officers out of their cars and engaging with the communities they patrol is en essential part of better policing.
“That is absolutely our thinking,” the mayor said., “If we’re able to establish relationships, it helps in solving crimes. It brings a sense of identity to the business districts, because we’re out there.”
