Falls police find shell casings after shots fired report on Highland

Falls police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning outside a notorious North End speakeasy.
The gunfire rang out around 4:20 a.m. as officers responded to the area of Highland and Centre avenues for a report of "five shots fired, people yelling and vehicles leaving southbound."
Police said that when they arrived, they found a spent .40 caliber Smith & Wesson shell casing lying in the southbound bound portion of the 3800 block of Highland Avenue. That location is directly in front of a local speakeasy referred to by police in reports as the "Red Room."
Officers said they then found another spent Smith & Wesson casing and three spent .9 mm Luger shell casings in between the driveways of a manufacturing facility across from the speakeasy. Police said they found no cars or people in the area when they arrived.
While employees of the manufacturing facility said they were unaware of the shooting, police noted they found "multiple bullet holes in the front of the Red Room," but were "unable to determine if any were new."
