Falls police confirm one dead following Ninth Street shots fired report

Niagara Falls police have confirmed that one man is dead and another woman was taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting in the 3100 block of Ninth Street early Thursday.
An officer arrived at 6:47 a.m. at the home located at 3166 Ninth St. after neighbors reported hearing shots fired. At the scene, officers found a woman lying on the ground and bleeding outside a neighboring home. The female was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
Police made entry into the house where they found a man, upstairs, deceased.
Crime scene investigators and detectives are now on the scene as the probe of the incident continues.
The Niagara Gazette will provide additional information as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.