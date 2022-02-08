It was something city administrators didn’t want to do.
But Mayor Robert Restaino said it was something they finally had to do.
After several days of repeated requests for residents to move vehicles to help city crews in removing snow from side streets, Falls police fanned out on Saturday night and Sunday morning to begin ticketing and towing vehicles impeding snow removal.
“We had tried to get residents to assist with moving vehicles so we could clear the snow from residential streets,” the mayor said. “And a lot of them did. But some didn’t and we needed to get in to those roads and get the snow out.”
Traffic Division officers, and even Deputy Police Superintendent Michael Lee, issued summonses primarily for 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. alternate side parking violations. In a Facebook post earlier in the evening, Falls police had warned that officers would begin “strictly enforcing the alternate parking rules.”
In the immediate aftermath of Winter Storm Landon, which stretched from Wednesday until Friday, Restaino said the city was not strictly enforcing parking rules to assist residents during a difficult time. But in return, the mayor had asked residents to help in the snow removal effort.
“We are not going to be ticketing for illegal parking if you’re parked to get out of the way of the plows,” the mayor said on Thursday.
But by Saturday afternoon, illegally parked and abandoned vehicles had begun to snarl the work of Department of Public Works crews.
“If we don’t get the snow out of their and open up the neighborhoods it’s going to be dangerous for public safety to respond to emergencies and it’s going to be difficult for trash collection to remain on schedule,” Restaino said.
During the parking enforcement blitz, traffic officers said they did attempt to contact the registered owners to move their vehicles before ticketing or towing them. The officers said 17 vehicle owners were located and moved their cars to avoid a ticket and tow.
Police said they concentrated their activity on Hyde Park Boulevard to Ninth Street from Cudaback to Pine avenues.
They also covered the 1100 to 1500 blocks of LaSalle Avenue and the 2200 to 2400 blocks of Weston Avenue. The enforcement blitz also covered the 100 to 300 blocks of 78th and 79th Streets.
Officers wrote 67 tickets and towed 8 cars during the operation. The towed cars were declared abandoned by virtue of being covered with snow and not having been moved for several days.
Restaino said DPW snow removal crews will continue to work closely with police to remove impediments to their work.
The mayor also said that state Department of Transportation crews came into the city on Saturday and assisted in snow removal as part of a joint agreement between the city and state. Restaino said the crews were “cutting back snow on the main streets and trucking it out.”
“We very much appreciate their assistance,” the mayor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.