A social media web site that touts itself as a source for news of crime in Niagara Falls has come under a scathing attack from the city’s top cop.
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso accused the Niagara Action Facebook page, and its administrator, of creating “unnecessary fear” in the community through “irresponsible reporting” and the “spreading of what appears to be potential misinformation.”
Lockport Attorney Patrick Balkin claimed in an email to the Gazette Thursday night that he is the owner of Niagara Action, which he describes as a “multi-media platform serving Western New York.” Niagara Action had previously been owned by a Falls-based freelance photographer who sold it to Falls attorney Nicolas D’Angelo.
In a phone conversation with the Gazette, Balkin said he did not acquire the Action from D’Angelo. However, Balkin said that “Nick always had the media stuff.”
It is believed that the Niagara Action Facebook page, a related Facebook group and related Twitter account are under the control of and are administered by D’Angelo. In his conversation with a Gazette reporter, Balkin said, Nick owns “the online stuff.”
On Wednesday, the Action Facebook page posted the accounts of two women who claimed that they were harassed and frightened by the actions of men who approached them while they were shopping at stores in a Niagara Falls Boulevard plaza in January and March. In the posting, the page characterizes the women’s social media comments as “two attempted abductions/attempted sex trafficking situations.”
The posting also claims that, “Both encounters seem to describe the same male who approaches women inside the store and tries to convince them to go to his car.”
Faso said Falls Police Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives were aware of the reports, but indicated there was no evidence of kidnapping or sex trafficking.
“Regarding the posts from the social media page regarding potential abductions and sex trafficking, our department has not received any corroboration that the individual reports that were mentioned in the posts were committed by the same person,” Faso said in a prepared statement. “We are actively investigating these incidents, and should we find there is a need to alert our residents of a potential public safety risk, we will do so without haste.
The superintendent indicated that the Niagara Action posting of the unverified claims triggered a social media flurry of similar allegations. The original post received 336 individuals comments.
On Wednesday evening, Niagara Action again post on its page, saying, “after publishing reports of two attempted abductions ... multiple individuals have come forward sharing similar stories. Some of the encounters are similar to the two previously published.”
That posting generated another 254 individual comments from readers of the social media page.
Faso, in his statement, said the firestorm caused by the postings was unnecessary.
“The NFPD actively tracks reports and incidents that are reported to our agency and identifies patterns so enforcement can be taken to stop criminal activity,” the police superintendent said. “When words such as abduction and sex trafficking are used commonly without any corroboration, undue stress is placed upon our resources to complete our departments mission and creates public fear.”
Balkin told the Gazette that he was “the author” of the Facebook posts that drew Faso’s ire.
“I think (what was written) was pretty clear,” Balkin said. “It’s not our job to investigate (the women’s claims). We were just telling what we heard.”
Balkin complained that the Action has been denied access to the Falls Police’s daily incident reports. He called that “a bad idea” and said he had been told that decision is being reviewed by Faso, Mayor Robert Restaino and Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur.
“It they don’t (restore access), then we’re gonna do something else,” Balkin said.
In his statement, Faso said residents should always be vigilant in their day-to-day activities, “Our agency always requests that our residents be vigilant in protecting themselves and to always pay attention to their surroundings. We also ask that they bring their concerns to our attention, so we can be aware of any trends or concerns that our residents have.”
A call to D’Angelo’s cell phone, seeking comment, was not answered.
