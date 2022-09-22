When a 32-year-veteran and captain of the Falls Police Department stepped down earlier this month, it offered the opportunity for the son of another long-time captain to step up in the ranks.
Within an hour of each other, Captain Jon Paul “J.P.” Schuster was piped out of Falls Police headquarters, while newly minted Captain Vincent “Vinny” Granto was sworn-in. Schuster, who followed Falls Police Captain and Bagpiper Dave Cudahy out of the NFPD’s Main Street headquarters, recalled that he and Cudahy joined the department together.
“I was hired with Dave,” Schuster said. “And now I’m leaving and he’s staying. I turned around and look at all those people who were watching and I was hoping it was because they liked me.”
In more than three decades on the job, Schuster worked in patrol on every shift, spent 15 years on the Emergency Response Team, eight years as a Traffic Division officer and finished up as a patrol lieutenant and captain.
“I’d like to think I impacted people’s lives,” he said. “I want to thank the men and women of the NFPD and the citizens of Niagara Falls who gave me the opportunity to protect and serve them.”
Schuster said he plans to “relax and travel” as he begins his retirement. But that won’t be an option for Granto, who admits he began his career reluctantly, despite having brothers in law enforcement and a dad who spent close to four decades as a Falls cop.
“It never occurred to me to be a police officer,’ Granto said with a chuckle. “I was going to college, working seasonal jobs and living at home.”
Then he had a conversation with his dad, Frank, a retired Falls police captain with a storied career.
“I was 23. He told me, ‘It’s about time you get a job’,” Granto said. “So I took the tests for the Falls Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.”
With almost 19 years on the force, Granto’s career has followed a trajectory similar to his dad’s. He started as a patrol officer, worked as a narcotics detective and then became a patrol lieutenant. His dad worked in patrol, spent considerable time as a lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division and before spending his last nine years on the job as a patrol captain.
“My father has been my biggest supporter, my best friend and my hero,” Grant said. “He always gave me advice, but he taught me to think for myself. He never told me what to do.”
When Granto first came on the job, he found himself assigned to his dad’s patrol platoon. He admits that was a mixed blessing.
“The knowledge he had of policing was irreplaceable. It was a huge help for me to pick his brain. I was lucky to have him,” Granto said.
But if the young officer “messed up”?
“Yeah, that was tough,” Granto said. “I’d get yelled at while I was at work and then I’d get yelled at again at home.”
“That’s the truth,” Frank Granto said. “I told him, ‘You’re my son, but you’re a police officer and I’m gonna hold you to a high standard.”
The elder Granto said he stressed to his son that there were “no shortcuts to success in law enforcement. and when Vinny became a lieutenant, he offered some thoughts on what it means to be a supervisor.
“I remember the conversation,” Frank said. “I told him, ‘Be stern, but always be fair. Treat (your officers) like the men and women they are. Be a mentor and empower them.’”
It’s advice the younger Granto has never forgotten.
“It was fun to watch him on the job,” Vinny said. “He was old school, but never afraid to change.”
Frank said he was’t shocked when his son told him he was being prompted to his dad’s former rank.
“I knew he was on the (civil service) list,” Granto said. “I was very happy.”
So happy, that the elder Granto got out his own captain’s uniform and gave it to his son. Then at Vinny’s swearing-in, Frank Granto pinned his captain’s badge on his son.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Vinny said. “And I could see it drew tears to his eyes too.”
The reaction of a proud dad.
“Mayor (Robert) Restaino and Chief (John) Faso, they let me pin my badge on my son, It was a wonderful thing for me,” Frank said. “I was so proud of Vinny. and when I looked at him, it was like looking at myself. It was amazing. God has blessed me.”
