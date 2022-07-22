If you ask Falls Police Superintendent John Faso, he’ll tell you the best job in the world is being a cop.
“It is the greatest job in the world. Just ask any cop,” Faso said with a chuckle.
And now the city is looking to add to the number of Falls cops by convincing men and women between the ages of 19 and 35 to sign up by Aug. 3 to take the next police officer civil service exam on Sept. 17. The exam will be used to establish a new hiring list for police officers in the city. The current civil service list expires at the end of 2022.
“We would look to get a robust group of applications,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “Every law enforcement agency has felt the pressure of trying to get applicants.”
In the past five years, Falls police say that close to 50% of the department has turned over. This has made the city police force younger and more diverse.
“We’re in a time when people are calling for change,” Faso said. “What better way to bring about change than to become a change maker and join the force.”
With 146 sworn personnel currently in the department, the full number of budgeted positions, Faso said he still expects that those taking the exam in September could find themselves being called for openings within the next year.
“There will be plenty of opportunities,” the police superintendent said. “In the next few years there will be retirements that will need to be filled.”
The mayor noted that law enforcement officers become eligible for full retirement benefits after 20 years on the job and that many officers take that opportunity to begin second careers.
“These young men and women, coming on the job in their 20s, at age 40 can retire and start a new career and collect a full pension,” Restaino said. “We know we’re going to have retirements so we’ll have jobs to fill.”
Once the exam sign-up period closes on Aug. 3, the city will begin offering exam preparation classes. Faso, who designed the classes when he was co-director of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, said it helps the city recruits to get “a leg up” on taking the test.
The superintendent also pointed out that recruits are paid during their time at the law enforcement academy. Starting pay for a Falls police officer is currently $50,707, along with health insurance and other benefits.
For more information or to sign up for the police officer civil service exam, go to https://niagarafallsusa.org/government/city-departments/human-resources-department/exams-job-openings/
