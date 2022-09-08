On Facebook, the trash talking has already started.
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso took to social media this week, calling out Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla over last year’s loss in the annual Falls Police versus Falls Firefighters Charity football game.
“So it’s that time of year again when I’m supposed to call out Chief Joe Pedulla,” Faso wrote. “To be honest, after the thrashing we put on NFFD last year I kinda felt bad doing that.”
But wait just a minute. The city’s top cop may have a fuzzy memory.
“I don’t know where that came from,” Falls Police Patrol Officer Gabe Gonzalez said. One of the police team captains and an event organizer, Gonzalez said the 2021 game was a closely contested affair.
“(The firefighters) got out to a 14-0 lead,” Gonzalez said. “But they were scored four straight touchdowns.”
From there, Gonzalez and firefighter team captain Josh Carey recalled it the teams went “back and forth”, before the police team pulled away in the fourth quarter of the game.”
“We came out storming,” Carey said. “I think we surprised them with some trick plays. But after that, we were playing defense. Too many three and outs.”
And Carey said the police team needs to be prepared when they take the field at LaSalle Prep on Buffalo Avenue at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.
“You can always count on a fireman to have a trick play up their sleeve,” Carey said. “We have some practices coming up this week and (the police) may see some more surprises.”
For a second straight year, the game will benefit the 716 United basketball team. The team is made up of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from the Falls and is coached by a couple of youth sports veterans, Sanquin Starks, the city’s former Youth Services director and brother of former Green Bay Packers running back James Starks and Wayne Ollison, dad to Qadree, now a running back for the Dallas Cowboys.
Starks has said that the basketball program is designed to get kids from the Falls to see beyond the city’s limits, “beyond drugs, beyond street violence and and beyond systemic poverty.” He and Ollison have said they are looking to turn basketball into a vehicle that can transport youth from the mean streets to college gymnasiums and classrooms.
“So we’ll be playing sports and that’s with (716 United) is all about,” Carey said “Sports can create a good place for kids to go. It’s giving kids opportunities they might not have anywhere else.”
Gonzalez said that with the help of the funds raised at last year’s football game, 716 United was able to grow its program and serve even more kids.
“We like to stick with (local charities) and we know how 716 United benefits our community,” Gonzalez said. “They’re growing and that’s what we like to see.”
The game will take place at the LaSalle Prep football field on Buffalo Avenue on Sept. 17. Tickets are $10 at the gates, which open at 5:30 p.m., with kick-off set for 6 p.m.
Organizers said they will also have a basket auction and a 50-50 drawing.
Gonzalez said this year’s police team is “probably the best we’ve ever had.
Carey was not intimated by that claim.
“The firefighters are coming back with a vengeance this year,” he said. “It’s gonna be a good time with good competition.”
But don’t tell that to Faso.
“May the best team win,” the police superintendent wrote to the fire chief. “And may you accept defeat gracefully.”
