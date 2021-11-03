The Niagara Falls Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for Dec. 8 on a set of proposed amendments to the city's zoning code that would change the way short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) are regulated.
The scheduling of the hearing follows the reported unanimous approval of the zoning code changes by the Niagara County Planning Board. Both the city and county planning boards have to review the proposed zoning code changes before the City Council can take final action on them.
The December hearing is the first step in the review process for the city planning board.
In September, council members voted 4-1 to impose the third moratorium in less than two years on new permits for STRs and similar rental properties. The moratorium extended a ban on new STR permits, that was originally approved on June 1 and had been set to expire on Sept. 16.
The current moratorium will expire on March 22.
In January 2020, the council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new STR permits to allow for a review and update the current short-term, vacation and transient rental ordinance. Members of the council and Mayor Robert Restaino said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
But a new STR ordinance, proposed by the mayor, failed to be enacted in September 2020, after both the county and city planning boards declined to recommend it. The Falls City Council was unable to muster the votes required, at that time, to override the planning boards’ objections.
The June moratorium had been touted as necessary to make another attempt to update the city’s STR ordinance. In July, City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer unveiled their version of a new STR law.
Those amendments to the zoning code largely rewrite the current ordinance that governs STRs.
In the failed 2020 proposal, Restaino had sought to increase the regulations on short-term, tourist and transient rental properties. The mayor’s proposal would have imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, added yearly fees and inspections and required operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
The Tompkins-Spanbauer ordinance changes incorporate many of the mayor’s proposals. They include yearly fees and inspections, with the fees to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to manage the new regulations.
Operators would also be required to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns and it establishes limits on where STRs can be located.
However, the new ordinance would allow for a yearly review of those limits by the City Council and would grandfather current operators whose STRs are located outside the proposed boundaries. The boundaries are also close to double in size to those that were previously proposed.
The proposed STR zone would be bounded by 19th Street, Buffalo Avenue, the state park, Findlay Drive and Ontario Avenue.
City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur told the city planning board members on Wednesday night that the new boundary design had been praised by county planning board members during their review.
