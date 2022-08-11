The Niagara Falls Planning Board, meeting in a special session on Wednesday night, gave a nearly unanimous recommendation to proposed changes to the city’s zoning code that would apply new restrictions to and limit the locations of high-energy use industries.
The zoning code changes would apply to bitcoin mining operations and data centers. The board, at the request of Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, stripped out provisions targeting cannabis growing operations.
Restaino said the city’s proposed pot plans might not conform to regulations still being developed by New York state’s Office of Cannabis Management. The mayor said once the state’s regulations are in place, the city will seek further zoning code changes to govern where potential weed farms can be located and how they may be operated.
“I’m pleased that the Planning Board is going to recommend this ordinance to the City Council,” Restaino said. “And I believe the council has also heard form the community and will act quickly.”
The council has scheduled a public hearing on the zoning code amendments for Aug. 17. It’s part of a frantic rush by council members to adopt the zoning code amendments before the expiration, in September, of a moratorium on the siting on new high-energy use facilities in the city.
The council first adopted the six-month moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers” in the city in December. The moratorium, which also includes bitcoin mining operations and cannabis cultivation, was later extended to Sept. 13.
The zoning code amendments have already been approved and recommended by the Niagara County Planning Board. The county board voted unanimously, on July 18, to recommend the changes, but suggested that the council consider further clarifying its definition of a “high-energy use” industry and further define noise level regulations.
Restaino told Planning Board members that city officials had worked with Falls Special Counsel Dan Spitzer to incorporate suggestions made by residents at a board public hearing on the zoning amendments on July 27. Spitzer confirmed that the cannabis cultivation amendments were being stripped “based on advice from the Office of Cannabis Management.”
But Spitzer also told the Planning Board members, in no uncertain terms, that it is the city’s position that “bitcoin mining (as well as data centers and growing weed) is not legal in the city of Niagara Falls.”
“Crypto mining is not beneficial. It is detrimental,” Spitzer told the board. “We think the standards that are currently in place need to be upgraded. If you’re going to build in our city, you have to do it legally.”
Currently there are two bitcoin mining facilities in the Falls, with two to three more seeking to establish operations. There are no data centers, but Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) has proposed building one on land the city is seeking to acquire for its Centennial Park project.
Spitzer admitted that the U.S. Bitcoin mine on Buffalo Avenue, in the former DuPont Chemical Plant, would be forced to either comply with the new zoning regulations or shutdown. The facility would not currently comply with the high energy use district requirements.
“Keep in mind, (U.S. Bitcoin) is an illegal use at this time,”Spitzer said. “We’re not asking the (Planning Board) to grandfather anyone in. We are not rewarding these people.”
A lobbyist for U.S. Bitcoin, former Buffalo Mayor Anthony Masiello, observed the board meeting on a Zoom connection. Spitzer said representatives of U.S. Bitcoin have asked that their operation be “grandfathered” and not subject to the proposed zoning code amendments.
Restaino said the city believes the crypto mine has been in operation since 2018, but was not noticed until its operations grew to its current size. The mayor said the city has attempted to “engage” with the high energy use industries, but has had little sucess.
“The industry looks at regulations as costing them money,” Restaino said. “There was no effort by the industry to discuss mitigation (of issues involving noise, electrical interference and energy use).”
Spitzer said when industry representatives objected to the proposed new regulations, “We objected to people putting things in buildings that are not permitted.”
Currently, high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, are restricted to land in the city that is zoned as industrial. The proposed amendments would also act as a so-called “overlay” to the current industrial zoning requirements, adding new restrictions that would place limits on noise levels and require the replacement of electrical grid energy with renewable energy.
Cryptocurrency mining facilities would be required to develop or purchase “sufficient renewable energy to offset 100% of the electricity to be consumed by (its) operations.” High-energy use facilities would also be barred from creating electrical interference with nearby communications facilities.
The noise level requirements would be measured not from the facility boundaries but at the closest nearby residential property.
