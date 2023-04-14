The Niagara Falls Planning Board, on a split vote, approved a Level 2 site plan for the development of a six-story, 78-unit affordable housing complex in the 300 block of First Street.
The site is the former location of Smokin Joe’s Native American Cultural Center and, previous to that, what had been the TeleTech call center. The property was one of 21 South End parcels acquired from Smokin Joe Anderson by USA Niagara, the subsidiary of Empire State Development that is assisting in the redevelopment of the Falls.
In March, the USA Niagara Development Corp.’s Board of Directors approved an agreement that designated Community Services for Every1 (CSE1), a Buffalo not-for-profit, as the preferred developer for what is has been tagged as the First Street Apartment Building Redevelopment Project. The project is estimated to cost $35.8 million.
The site plan calls for a building with 78 apartments and 4,700 square feet of commercial space. Kelly E. Kinderman, CSE1 vice president of program support and development, told the Planning Board members that the current plans call for her organization’s local staff to initially occupy the commercial space.
Kinderman said there is a long-term goal to bring a commercial tenant into the space. She said USA Niagara had also pushed, in its request for proposals for the site, for a retail component to the project.
The project will have 3 studio units, sixty-one 745 square feet one-bedroom apartments and fourteen 970 square feet two-bedroom units. The apartments will be targeted to households earning up to 50-60% or 80-90% of the area median income.
Eight units will be designed to accommodate individuals with mobility impairments, four will be for persons with hearing or visual challenges and 18 apartments will be dedicated for survivors of domestic violence. Kinderman told the Planning Board that the mission of CSE1 is to support domestic violence and crime victims and people with disabilities.
USA Niagara said the project will “help meet the local need for new housing, while street-level commercial and community spaces will contribute to pedestrian activity and street life.”
The project also calls for a parking lot for tenants and green space, including a playground.
“We took into account the need to design this to the urban fabric of the. city,” Kinderman said.
The project architect told the board the building will be environmentally friendly and all electric. Completion of the project is expected in 2026.
