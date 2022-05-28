Falls' Penn Terra project dead

What had been a plan to turn ground zero in the opioid epidemic in the Falls into housing for students at Niagara University has now been scuttled.
The ambitious plans of a Canadian developer will now be reconsidered after the Falls City Council voted to “claw back” six properties, at 550 Main St., 557 Third St., 561 Third St., 565 Third St., 569 Third St. and 571 Third St. that were formerly owned by Dr. Pravin Mehta.
The city first acquired the properties in February 2016 as part of a federal court sentence handed down to Mehta after his guilty plea to being at the center of a massive illegal prescription drug distribution scheme that flooded the streets of the Cataract City with highly addictive opioids.
Mehta, known on the streets as “Dr. Feel Good,” and his wife agreed to transfer the title to his longtime Main Street office building and the five other rental properties to the U.S. Department of Justice and, ultimately, to the Falls.
The Falls City Council then voted to designate Penn Terra USRE Corp., of Toronto, as the preferred developer for the Mehta properties. The company had been one of three to respond to a call for proposals to redevelop the properties in 2017.
Penn Terra proposed a plan that called for the construction of 7,500 square feet of commercial space and 36 residential units, designed as “student housing.” The $7 million project would have renamed the properties the Cannon Block.
“We like the project, we think it’s a winning formula,” Tom DeSantis, the city’s senior planner at that time, said.
In March 2019, the City Council unanimously approved zoning code changes to clear the way for the redevelopment project. Penn Terra said it would break ground on he construction in April 2020.
Since that time, three of the six lots have remained vacant and structures on the other three lots have become what Mayor Robert Restaino called “blighted” and “eyesores.” The mayor suggested that the lack of any development on the Cannon Block in the last two years has hurt other nearby redevelopment projects.
“(Penn Terra) have done nothing,” Restaino said. “I think (the project) was ill-conceived. It was not funded and there was no Plan B.”
Penn Terra paid the city $54,000 for the six properties. At the mayor’s request, the City Council has now authorized the repurchase of the properties.
In a letter to the council, Restaino pointed out that Penn Terra was required to “commence construction of the development within two months of the closing and (complete) the project within 24 months of that date.”
“Unfortunately, as Penn Terra has made no effort to commence any redevelopment of the parcels in question, this administration has taken the necessary steps to reacquire the property,” the mayor told the council.
“When we get the property back, we want to put it in the hands of someone who will develop it,” Restaino told the Gazette.
The mayor city economic development officials will “take a look” at the prior bidding process in an effort to avoid the Penn Terra failure.
“We have a whole lot of people who buy stuff (in the city) and then sit on it,” Restaino said.
