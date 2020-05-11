A critically injured pedestrian from the Falls is improving after a crash Sunday night on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said, at mid-afternoon Monday, that the 53-year-old Falls man had been upgraded from critical to serious condition at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where he is receiving treatment.
Crash Management Unit investigators are continuing their probe of the crash that happened at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Police said a 2009 Chevy Cobalt was being driven east on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian. The victim suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center.
The driver of the Chevy Cobalt, a 49-year-old Buffalo man, was uninjured. Police said he remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.
Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and are asking them to contact the Crash Management Unit at either 286-4711 or 286-4563.
