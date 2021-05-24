Falls Mayor Robert Restaino paused in the middle of remarks to reporters Monday morning as a large red dump truck rumbled along behind him.
The mayor was standing at 92nd Street and Frontier Avenue to announce the city's summer paving projects. The dump truck was on its way to 93rd Street, where crews were already beginning the process of milling the road there.
"It' nice when you've got a prop," Restaino said with a wide smile. "You can see, they've started working."
The list of streets released on Monday represents the first 10 roadways scheduled for work in the 2021 summer construction season.
"This is a vert important time of the year," Restaino said. "Some of these roads have not had attention in awhile. (Road repair) is a constant issue."
The paving plan will see a heavy does of work in the LaSalle section of the city, before moving on to areas in the North End.
"We want to maximize our efforts to improve as many streets as possible," the mayor said.
Restaino said the road work will be coordinated with the work of the Niagara Falls Water Board to avoid instances in the past were roads have been repaired only to be torn up again. The cost of the paving projects is estimated at about $1 million, much of it reimbursed by the state and federal governments.
The mayor said if a massive infrastructure plan proposed by President Joe Biden is approved by Congress, the city could be able to significantly increase its paving program.
“We know that the quality of roads is important to the residents of Niagara Falls,” Restaino said. “Our hope is to address issues with the roads as quickly and seamlessly as possible, creating better driving conditions and safer roadways throughout the Niagara Falls community.”
The mayor said city public works crews were also continuing to work on pothole repair citywide.
These are the locations in the Falls scheduled for repaving this summer:
• Frontier Avenue: From 93rd to 95th streets
• 93rd Street: From Frontier Avenue to dead end at Bergholz Creek
• 87th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
• 86th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue
• 85th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to South Military Road
• Council Street: From Rivershore Drive to Jolliet Avenue
• 84th Street: From Buffalo Avenue to Stephenson Avenue
• 60th Street: From Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard
• North Avenue: From Lockport Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
• Whitney Avenue: From 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard
