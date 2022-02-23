Falls police are investigating an accident involving one of their patrol vehicles early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to 18th Street and Walnut Avenue about 2:40 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle.
The police vehicle involved, Car 44, was being operated by a patrol lieutenant. The other vehicle involved was a 2016 Chrysler 200 being operated by a female driver.
The police lieutenant and female driver were both transported to the hospital. the extent of their injuries isn’t currently known.
The NFPD Crash Management Unit is investigating.
