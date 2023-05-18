Niagara Falls Pastor Craig Pridgen led members of the House of Representatives in an opening prayer on Thursday. The Capitol Hill visit for the Buffalo native came at the invitation of Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
Pastor Pridgen prayed, “…It is in the stillness of a room steeped in tradition that we pause to invite your presence...As the psalm is declared, ‘how wonderful and pleasant it is when brethren dwell together in unity.’ Despite the differences of political affiliation, demographic, gender, or ethnicity, we stand together in this House of the people in unity, one nation under God, in the name of the one who was able to do exceeding, abundantly, above all we can ask or think. Amen.”
Congressman Higgins recognized Pastor Pridgen’s service in remarks on the House floor saying in part, “Through his ministry and community service, he is an energetic and effective advocate for those who have none, who have been doubted, underappreciated, and forgotten. We are grateful to have Pastor Craig Pridgen in the House chambers for today’s opening prayer, and so very fortunate to have him leading by example in all of Western New York.”
The tradition of beginning each session day with an opening prayer dates back nearly 250 years to the Continental Congress. The House of Representatives appoints an official chaplain, currently Chaplain Margaret Kibben, every two years. The custom of welcoming guest chaplains allows for the participation of pastoral leaders from different backgrounds and communities across the nation.
The prayer given by Pastor Pridgen will be entered into the Congressional Record and held in the Library of Congress in perpetuity.
