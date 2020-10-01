Falls officials to address violence

City, county and federal law enforcement officials, including Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent Thomas Licata will meet with reporters later today to talk about a spike in violent crime in the Falls, particularly shootings and homicides.
The news conference is also expected to include Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy.
The Falls is on pace to shatter its five-year average for homicides in 2020. After averaging 4.6 homicides per year from 2015 to 2019, the city has already recorded more than double that number this year.
A tally by the Gazette shows 11 homicides in the Falls in 2020, with the latest being recorded on Monday when a 25-year-old woman was gunned down at 20th Street and Centre Avenue as she left a memorial for another homicide victim.
Falls police say their homicide total for the year is 14, which includes two drug overdoses where the dealers of the narcotics may be charged and a previously undisclosed infant death.
Cops say shooting incidents have also been on the rise.
Falls police brass say they are aware of the violence that has been plaguing the Cataract City streets.
"We are aware, we are concerned and we are working on it," Licata said.
The superintendent said his department began developing plans to respond to the rise in shootings and homicides beginning in July and August.
"We have been doing somethings, but we haven't announced them," he said.
Today's news conference is expected to reveal what some of that activity has been and to outline other initiatives that will be rolled out in the coming days.
Licata noted that some of the 2020 homicides have been "cleared by arrests." A Gazette review of cases shows seven suspects have been arrested for their roles in connection with six of the homicides.
Five murders remain unsolved. The status of the two overdose cases and the infant death have not been released.
