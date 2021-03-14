Three elementary schools in the Niagara Falls City School District will be changing the grades they cater to as a part of the new Sister Schools program. According to Superintendent Mark Laurrie, a Sister School is one school divided into two grade groups, albeit located on separate campuses.
Starting in September, Niagara Street and Kalfas Elementary Schools will only have students from pre-k to second grade, while Abate Elementary School will have students from third to sixth grade. This program was slated to begin at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, however, the pandemic delayed the start of it another year.
“It started in 1993, about pairing schools because the grade level expanse from pre-k to sixth was so wide and to deliver more focused professional development, and have programs that can be done with more kids at the right developmental age level,” Laurrie said. “It’s very hard to do that when you have a seven or eight grade span. When you condense it to about three or four, you can bring more resources in and be more direct with kids. That’s really the genesis of why we’re doing this. Also, now coming out of a pandemic this is the exact right time to because kids have been moved all over anyway. It’s a good time to bring them back in a much more refocused area.”
Some of the benefits from this will be more programming in the schools, allowing for one class period of performing arts, career exploration and building trades, dance, etc. Other benefits include increasing the reading recovery and early learning intervention programs for kids who need it. Given the pandemic has shown the district there are plenty of learning loss for students as well as rising mental health issues among students, Laurrie feels getting kids back on track is a necessity.
At a virtual town hall meeting for parents to learn about Sister Schools, Rick Carella, the administrator for curriculum and instruction, said parents have expressed concerns about after-school programs. However, the sister schools will continue to have these programs with support from the Boy’s and Girl’s Club. Carella pointed out some of the goals of the program, based on years of research.
“One of the things we learned is that the primary mission or job of a primary school is to make sure students exit second grade reading on grade level and [are] proficient in mathematics so they are ready to enter the intermediate grades, where the demand on learning content or knowledge is much more rigorous,” he said. “What we want to do is make sure they leave with a good solid foundation of basic reading and math skills. In order to make that happen, we have to look at some flexible ways to provide kids with extra intervention support.”
Carella and Laurrie said two of the major concerns from parents through this process involve transportation and having kids from one house in two different schools. Laurrie said there is a strong need to redistribute the bus routes in the district, hoping to lower the mileage, with one parent wondering about increased bussing. As for parent’s having kids that might be in two different schools instead of one, would be difficult for parents picking up students. To counter this, the holding time for students at Abate Elementary School might be increased to allow parents enough time to pick up older kids, now in another school. However, this element of the program is still under review.
