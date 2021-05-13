Mayor Robert Restaino on Thursday announced the kick-off for the New York state Attorney General’s Cities RISE Loan Program in the City of Niagara Falls.
Cities RISE aims to make impactful exterior renovations of owner-occupied homes that will correct potential code enforcement violations at the property. These improvements lead to the visual improvement of the overall neighborhood.
“We know there are a number of residents in the city whose homes are in need of repair, but are limited by their financial situations,” Restaino said. “This program provides the opportunity for an economical option to make repairs to owner-occupied homes.”
The kick-off took place at the home of Falls resident Patricia Guyette, who lives at 1868 Willow Ave. Guyette has applied to the program, going through the consultation process, and been selected as the first to go through the Cities RISE Program. “I’ve been trying to get this fixed for a while,” she said. “This program is helping to make these renovations possible.”
This program was originally launched in April 2017. Cities RISE, or Cities For Responsible Investment And Strategic Enforcement, advances the New York State Office of the Attorney General’s comprehensive strategy for helping New York families and communities rebuild from the housing crisis. “For more than a decade, these homes have sat in dire need of serious repair, and the economic instability of the last year has only increased the growing need for financial support,” said Attorney General James. “These loans will go directly to the residents of Niagara Falls and help them rebuild and revitalize their homes and their neighborhoods. I have full confidence in this investment for the city and I want to thank Mayor Restaino for making the safety and improvement of homes in Niagara Falls a priority.”
Homeowners residing at the property in need of repairs are encouraged to complete an application that can be obtained through the city of Niagara Falls Community Development Department (NFCD). Upon the completion of the city of Niagara Falls review of applications and determination of project feasibility, the NFCD staff and client will work to develop an agreed upon scope of work.
This program finances 100% of the renovations up to $15,000 at a 3% annual interest rate. Eligible types of renovation include:
• Roof replacement
• Roof repairs
• Siding replacement
• Siding repair and painting
• Gutters
• Aluminum trim coverage
• Porch repairs
• Sidewalk replacement (on private property)
• Garages
• Other exterior work
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.