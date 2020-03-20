Falls officials holding virtual town hall to discuss virus response

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he never could have envisioned that his first 100 days in office would include dealing with a global pandemic.
“I had some ideas about economic development and other things,” the mayor said Friday evening, “but this has really changed the focus of government. It just dominates every day.”
But, as the work week came to an end, Restaino said some positive news emerged during a daily conference call between state emergency management, public health officials and other local government leaders.
“Primarily, they talked about supplies,” Restaino said. “New York City had been taking a lot of the available supplies (of testing kits and protective gear) and now that supply chain is starting to swell back up.”
The mayor said that means more coronavirus test kits and protective gear for health care workers and first responders could be heading this way.
“They’re going to start pushing this stuff out,” Restaino said.
The mayor also said on Friday that he, Niagara Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo will hold a live-streamed town hall where they will discuss the local virus response. The town hall, which will start at 2 p.m. today, will be available for viewing on the school district’s cable channel (Spectrum Channel 1302), online at osc.viebit.com.
“We’re going to talk about all the updates we have. We want to recap for everyone the lay of the land,” Restaino said. “Joe is going to talk about some of the things going on at the hospital. And Mark will update the schools’ plans.”
The town hall will be recorded and posted on Restaino’s website and the school district’s Facebook pages as well as on YouTube.
Restaino said Niagara County officials are waiting for the arrival of supplies and approvals from the state to begin drive-thru coronavirus testing.
“Once that starts, the number of (coronavirus) cases will swell,” the mayor warned. “But that’s an advantage to the public health people who are trying to track this and fight it.”
