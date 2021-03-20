Members of the Niagara Falls City Council received their first glimpse of how more than $59 million in aid, under the American Rescue Plan, will impact the city.
The information, which Mayor Robert Restaino and City Controller Daniel Morello both stressed is still preliminary, offered a preview of how and when the city will receive its aid and some initial, but far from finalized guidelines on how it can be spent.
The city’s share of the $1.9 trillion aid package is estimated to be $59,477,053. Any potential change in that number, either up or down, is not expected to be significant.
In a presentation, Morello told council members that the money will be paid to the city “over the course of the next 12 to 14 months.” Under the terms of the legislation, 50% of the city’s total share will be distributed “no later than 60 days after the bills enactment.”
President Joe Biden signed the Rescue Plan into law on March 11.
The second half of the funding will be paid to the city 12 months after it receives it’s first aid installment. The funds will be deposited by the U.S. Department of the Treasury directly into the city’s bank account.
There will be no pass-through of the money from either the state or county governments.
As is common with federal aid programs, there is a time limit for the city to spend the relief funds. Under the Rescue Plan legislation, aid to localities will be available until Dec. 31, 2024.
Morello told city lawmakers that the Falls will need to provide the Treasury Department with “periodic reports” that provide a detailed accounting of how the relief aid is being spent. How detailed the reports will be is still to be determined, Morello said.
In passing the Rescue Plan, Congress broadly outlined how the aid was to be used, but left the development of detailed spending guidelines up to the Treasury Department. Those guidelines are still being finalized.
There are four general areas where the federal aid can be allocated. Three of the four are tied to responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the legislation, and the Treasury Department’s interpretation of the bill, funds can be used “to respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or it’s negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and non-profits, to to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.”
Funds can also be used to “respond to municipal workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency.” The preliminary guidelines allow for aid to be used to provide “premium pay to workers that are performing essential work.”
The Rescue Plan funds, it appears, could be used to back-fill budget revenue gaps from 2020. The Treasury Department guidelines cite using the funds “to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19 emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency.”
The city could also use the COVID relief to “make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.”
While the funding goes directly to the city, the Rescue Plan guidelines do provide for transfers of funds to private non-profit organizations, public benefit corporations involved in the transportation of passengers or cargo (like the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) or “special purpose units” of state or local government.
Restaino indicated that, in conversations with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, that final guidelines for spending and reporting on the Rescue Plan funding should be in place before the 60 day deadline to send the federal funding to the Falls.
