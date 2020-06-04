Falls officials expecting protest to be peaceful

Falls officials said again on Thursday that they expect a protest of racial injustice, set for Friday, to be peaceful.
They also said they are prepared in the event that it turns violent.
"They are so many rumors on social media, none of which is substantiated by any of the intelligence and law enforcement data collection we've received," Mayor Robert Restaino said. "There aren't any credible threats out there at this moment."
Restaino and Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata sought to calm jittery business owners in the Falls during a live broadcast on the FallsBiz Facebook page. Licata said that after meeting with the protest organizer they believe it is "well-organized" and will "go off peacefully."
Police also released a statement saying they were "debunking" much of the protest postings on social media.
"“There are numerous rumors circulating on social media that are alarming," the statement read. "At this time none of (them) have been confirmed. The Niagara Falls Police Department, along with our local, state and federal partners are working to verify or debunk these rumors. Should any confirmed information come to light that the public needs to know about, we will use our Twitter, Facebook and media outlets to relay the facts to the citizens we serve."
The statement also called on residents to report "any suspicious activity."
Restaino said a peaceful police brutality and racial justice protest on Sunday had provided city officials and law enforcement an opportunity to prepare for continuing demonstrations. And unlike the spontaneous nature of Sunday's activities, the mayor said Friday's protest has been planned in advance.
"We have known about this since last Thursday," Restaino said. "Sunday was an opportunity to walk through some steps and learn from them. We're obviously prepared in the event of the unexpected. We are expecting a peaceful protest."
The Sunday protest ended when Restaino, Licata and acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti came out and met with protestors and knelt in solidarity with the crowd. Observers later noted the absence at the protest of any members of the Falls City Council.
Council Chairman Chris Voccio offered no explanation for his absence.
"There are many protests I don’t attend," Voccio said in an email to the Gazette. "I’m glad the multitude of police agencies on scene kept the peace. I will not be at Friday’s event."
Other members of the council explained that they were either unaware of the rapidly developing event or had family considerations.
Councilman John Spanbauer said he was not aware of the Sunday protest until after 9 p.m., when it was already fully underway.
"That was the first I heard of it," Spanbauer said. "If I had known about it, I would have been there because I think it would have been great for the council to be there. I would have gone to speak to our citizens."
Spanbauer said he would not be at the Friday protest because he is out-of-town at a long-planned engagement.
Councilman Kenny Tompkins said he had planned to the Sunday gathering, but after spending Sunday afternoon working outside at his home, he fell asleep.
"By the time I woke up, it was 11 p.m.," he said. "I'm everywhere. I would have gone. I'll be there Friday night. I'll be there front and center."
Tompkins also said that he has recently joined the Niagara Falls Peacekeepers and will attend the protest in that capacity.
Council Member Andrew Touma told the Gazette he did not attend the Sunday rally out of consideration for his family.
"I've been through numerous rallies," Touma said. "The rumor was the group was going through DeVeaux and my wife was concerned and asked me to stay home and, sometimes, you have to make a family decision."
But Touma said he embraced the message of the protestors.
"Actions speak louder than words and I think my years as an educator and on the council show I try to do the right thing," Touma said. "One event doesn't make a person."
Council Member William Kennedy did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the protests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.