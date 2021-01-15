Eight agencies throughout Niagara Falls will be receiving a portion of $850,000 CARES Act funding from the city of Niagara Falls.
Mayor Robert Restaino addressed leaders of several agencies during a press event Friday morning, saying the funds were long overdue and can be a great help to weather the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is focusing on programs related to issues such as mental health, housing initiatives, and other safety net services.
Restaino noted that the city distributed more than $1 million in CARES Act funding in 2020.
“With the award of these contracts, we hope that we’ll be able to cast a broader net in the city of Niagara Falls, to help more people and some folks get the assistance that they need,” Restaino said of Friday's funds. “The city of Niagara Falls works very hard with partners to be able to develop programming that would provide the best for its residents. We work very closely on various programs with the Boys and Girls Club, and they are going to be a part of this contract award as well. We hope to help them as well.”
Agencies being awarded funds:
• Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers
• Cazenovia Recovery Systems, Inc.
• Heart Love and Soul
• Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital
• NF Boys and Girls Club
• NF City School District
• Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
• Independent Contractors Guild of WNY
Restaino added that the federal government is financing numerous programs across the country, but there will be more stimulus money. President-elect Joe Biden recently announced a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which is calling for enhanced assistance to small businesses and schools.
Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love and Soul, spoke about how the group had to close its dining room but continues working in the community, The were able to provide people with meals outdoors and served almost 100,000 meals in 2020.
Schools have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many all schools in Niagara Falls being forced to go fully remote this past spring. Mark Laurrie, superintendent of schools, said bridging the digital divide wasn’t easy but has been costly. In order to have kids prepared for the 2020-2021 school year, the school district provided all students with brand new laptop and a Mi-Fi device, able to connect to Internet. The school district received $100,000 from the CARES act funding and Laurrie outlined just what the district’s share of CARES funding will go towards.
“This money will help us provide 418 Mi-Fi internet service devices so the kids can be connected in the city,” Laurrie said. “There’s not one student now, of the 7,000 that doesn’t have connectivity in their home. This helped make that a. reality. We’re able to deliver remote instruction with efficacy, with clarity and were able to properly communicate with kids.”
Laurrie has been outspoken at school board meeting about the 20 percent cuts in New York state aid due to the economic havoc the pandemic has caused. He said Friday he was grateful for the CARES Act funding, seeing it as a godsend due to the restrictions on school budgets.
