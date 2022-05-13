City Controller Dan Morello always speaks with caution.
So no one was surprised when he warned members of the Niagara Falls City Council, "What I'm presenting to you is unaudited and subject to change."
But then the controller smiled, as he told council members that after a flood of Covid-caused red ink, and a more than $4 million deficit in the Falls' 2020 budget, the city had flipped the script in 2021 and finished the year with a just over $3.5 million surplus.
"Our 2021 results were very positive," Morello said. "And the main drivers were county sales tax collections and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections."
The controller noted that the city had budgeted anticipated revenue of $18.2 million from non-property taxes in 2021. However, year-end accounting showed the city actually collected more than $21.4 million.
The city also benefited from the payment of state aid that had been withheld in 2020. And after the 2020 Covid pandemic devastated revenues tired to tourism, like the city's parking operations, the Falls saw a significant rebound in those revenues for 2021.
Total revenue for the city in 2021 was $97,394,237. More than $10 million more than the city took in in 2020 and just over $3 million more than what had been projected for 2021.
Morello told city lawmakers that the news was just as good on the expense side of the budget ledger.
While the city had budgeted for $94,382,663 in expenses, about $2.85 million more than 2020, the finally tallies showed just $93,813,415 in spending. A savings of $569,248.
The controller said the one area where the city was over-budget on expenses was in retirement costs.
The surplus has allowed the city to eliminate its fund balance deficit (a measure of savings) and begin to rebuild it.
"All in all, (2021) was a very good year," Morello said, "and we're hoping to see more improvement this year."
The city has not yet released sales tax collection figures for the first quarter of 2022, but statewide, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has said those collections are up 21% compared to 2021.
Mayor Robert Restaino has said city coffers could also be aided this year by the expiration of the state moratorium on foreclosure auctions. The mayor has indicated that the city has begun a review of properties that could be put up for sale for back taxes.
Such an auction would likely take place in the fall.
