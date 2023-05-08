National Travel and Tourism Week runs through Saturday with the annual tradition celebrateing the integral part travel plays in the economy, and essential role it has in the recovery of our nation.
From 10:15 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Niagara Falls will be illuminated red in support of National Travel and Tourism Week.
This year’s theme is #TravelForward, illustrating how travel is instrumental in the success of every facet of the community. When travel moves forward, there is growth in new business, manufacturing, and every other industry needed to move America forward.
A 2021 study by Tourism Economics indicated that 21% of Niagara County’s workforce is involved in tourism-related professions, and travelers spent $831 million in Niagara County. This resulted in more than $52 million in local taxes generated. Were it not for tourism-generated state and local taxes, the average household in Niagara County would have to pay an additional $1,007 in taxes.
John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “Travel is at the heart of the economy in Niagara Falls USA — it's one of the primary sources of employment in Niagara County, and it strengthens our community’s culture and identity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.