Due to a lack of notice, Monday’s special meeting of the Niagara Falls City Council, called Friday afternoon, has been postponed until later in the week.

According to a release from city hall, the meeting was called off, “due to some unanticipated matters and the inability to meet via Zoom due to notice requirements. We expect that the meeting will be rescheduled for later in the week on necessary notice and including Zoom attendance.”

