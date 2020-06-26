What had been looking like a summer with little to do in the Falls changed dramatically Friday.
Mayor Robert Restaino announced that the city had entered into a partnership with the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Clubs to provide summer youth programs that had been eliminated as a result of pandemic-related budget cuts.
"I'm pleased to announce the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club will provide a variety of (programs) for our youth this year," Restaino said, "and we're hoping this is a partnership that we can continue into the fall."
The mayor, who spent 25 years as a Boys & Girls Club board member, said the partnership, forged out of the pandemic, could be the start of the kind of collaboration between public and private sectors that he championed on the campaign trail.
"I think this is an excellent example of what I hope will be the future of Niagara Falls, working collaboratively," Restaino said.
Adding to the collaborative nature of the announcement, Charter Communications, the corporate parent of Spectrum Cable, presented a $5,000 check to Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Rebecca Vincheski, to provide support and scholarships for local children looking to attend the club's summer camps.
"A lot of volunteer groups reached out to the city to offer programs," Restaino said, "and Spectrum reached out to also be a part of this."
One year after opening a completely renovated clubhouse on 17th Street, Vincheski said the new partnership with the city will offer exciting opportunities.
"We are extremely excited and proud to form this partnership," Vincheski said. "This will hopefully help those families preparing to go back to work (as New York re-opens its economy)."
There will be two summer camps, one located at the club's 17th Street clubhouse and the other at the LaSalle Community Center. The programs will operate from June 29 to Aug. 28 at the clubhouse and from July 6 to Aug. 28 at the community center.
The camps run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are open to children entering kindergarten through 8th grade. Children will be served breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.
"We took a look at the CDC guidance and created a program we hoped would fill the gap (created by the city's summer programs cuts)," Vincheski said.
The city is providing space at the LaSalle Center and the support of its Youth Services Director Sanquin Starks said. The cost of the summer programs is being borne entirely by the Boys & Girls Clubs.
"The city isn't paying us anything," Vincheski said. "We've raised enough for the programs we've announced and the more money we raise, the more we can provide. We will always take more (donations), because then we can do more."
The club is hoping that as COVID-19 guidelines ease, they will be able to add basketball camp programs, a "Night Gym," music camp, gymnastics camp, yoga and computer classes.
"I think this is only the beginning of how non-profits and the government and private sectors can work together," Vincheski said.
