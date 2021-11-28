Falls officer involved in accident

The Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit spent Sunday night investigating a crash involving a city police cruiser at Hyde Park Boulevard and Ferry Avenue.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday as a police officer driving marked patrol car 67 was responding to a subject with a gun call on Falls Street.
The officer was transported to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.
The driver and occupants of the 2007 Hyundai Sonata were not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.