NORTH TONAWANDA — Legend Lewis walked into the room still wearing her soccer uniform from a game earlier in the day. The last time she wore a soccer jersey in North Tonawanda, Lewis and her Niagara Falls teammates were subjected to racist taunts.
Wednesday’s North Tonawanda Board of Education meeting offered a more tempered atmosphere. After an unsatisfactory public response from Superintendent Gregory Woytila, Niagara Falls parents and community leaders sat with North Tonawanda school representatives for more than two hours on Sept. 29 in an attempt to further racial equity and relations between the schools and communities.
In the meeting and again Wednesday, Woytila and North Tonawanda board members pledged a commitment for monthly gatherings between the schools to bolster those relationships.
“We’re excited to do everything from student surveys to how we do curriculum on sensitive subjects,” Woytila said. “... We’ve already started here, so when we get to our next meeting we can have some tangible things to report back.
“Both North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls had started some of this change, but then Covid came and everything got shelved. We’re right behind them, we’re right on their tails and we hope to catch up.”
Niagara Falls community members like Lewis and her mother, Samika Sullivan, former Niagara Falls city councilman Ezra Scott, retired teacher Deborah Hicks and district Superintendent Mark Laurrie spoke at the board meeting, while several others attended.
Members of the North Tonawanda board offered apologies. Gabrielle Richards was on the verge of tears when she disavowed racism, while fellow board member Krista Vince Garland was more stern in her remarks. The remarks were a contrast to the initial failure of Woytila in his two press releases and a Facebook video following the incident, which led to the attendance of Niagara Falls representatives.
“Historically, it’s the school districts that are impetus for change,” Garland said. “A majority of social injustice change has fallen on school districts to lead and they’ve done a fantastic job. … I look forward to the system change that’s coming and the sustainability of this effort.”
North Tonawanda outlined activities that will be discussed during future sessions, one of which is a 90-minute meeting scheduled for Oct. 27. Among the items highlighted were reviewing a youth risk survey and addressing students’ feelings and perceptions on racism.
The school is also seeking to create a student champion team and have direct conversations with Niagara Falls students. That may be furthered with “potluck” gatherings with the two communities after the end of a sports season, to expand arts and bring in food trucks to rotating locations.
“We have to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” NT board President Matt Kennedy said. “(We have to be) willing to have those conversations and willing to listen and use this as a teachable moment. … We don’t want to sweep this under the rug.”
•••
None of the Niagara Falls speakers used the venue to voice frustrations or aggression, instead conveying feelings of optimism. They felt the Sept. 29 meeting led to positive and constructive conversation and future discussions.
Lewis said, “When my coach said she would take care of it, I didn’t believe it. I didn’t think anything was actually going to happen. To know that I’m helping and doing something about it is amazing.”
But multiple people also stated they would continue hold the North Tonawanda administration accountable in the future and the incident would not be brushed aside after a few instances of goodwill.
“I have to protect (my daughter) and I also have to show her that we have to stand up and fight when something is wrong,” Sullivan said. “If we just said, ‘Oh, that’s how it is,’ I’d be picking cotton today. … I needed her to understand that there’s always something you can do.”
In his remarks, Scott once again quoted — as he did during the Niagara Falls school board meeting on Sept. 22 — North Tonawanda native and state Sen. Rob Ortt by saying, “Show us your budget and that will tell us where your priorities really lie.” His hope is that North Tonawanda will make budgetary changes in curriculum and to enhanced security measures at athletic events, something Woytila pledged in a press release.
Hicks, a former second grade teacher, proposed multi-cultural courses to be offered at North Tonawanda, as well as having someone of color in the classroom when the courses are taught. She also offered to lend her expertise when coming up with such a plan.
That was also one of the items outlined following the summit, along with adding diversity in library materials and exploring the use of outside presenters.
“In my building, I was the only Black teacher for some years,” Hicks said. “I did get to know people of different cultures. Once you get to know people, you find out the similarities, what you have in common. Let’s talk to our children.”
Both schools also hope their conversations lead to bringing other schools in Western New York into the discussion in order to further racial disparities.
“I advocate for all kids,” Sullivan said. “Usually the worst ones that people want to throw out are the ones I advocate for. I know that it’s an uphill battle, but it’s one I’m hoping to have the stamina to fight, not just for my daughter or the kids who came before her, but every child who will come after her.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.