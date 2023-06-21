Niagara County law enforcement efforts are getting a significant financial boost as part of a statewide anti-gun-violence initiative.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that law enforcement agencies across New York will share in $36.2 million in funding from the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, referred to by officials as GIVE.
Hochul said the “record-level funding” secured as part of the 2024 state budget will allow communities across New York implement “evidence-based strategies” aimed at getting guns off the street.
GIVE grants, which cover the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, are made available to law enforcement agencies for personnel, overtime, equipment and technology.
“Addressing gun violence takes a comprehensive, multifaceted approach, but support for our local law enforcement partners on the front lines of this fight is paramount,” Hochul said.
Under the initiative, Niagara County law enforcement agencies will share in $2.18 million in GIVE funds. The governor’s office said, of those dollars, the Niagara Falls Police Department will receive $1.24 million.
The funding arrives within the same week as Niagara Falls police investigators are working to solve a shooting that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man on Saturday.
“Gun violence continues to impact cities across New York state,” Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. “Our city appreciates the commitment of Governor Hochul to attacking this problem. This funding will allow our Niagara Falls Police Department to increase its efforts to remove illegal guns from our streets and continue to fight gun violence in our city.”
Additional GIVE funds have been allocated to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office ($328,826), the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office ($266,250) and the county probation office ($351,253).
Hochul’s office said last year police agencies across the state seized 10,427 illegal guns, a 53% increase when compared to 2018 (6,819 guns), and a 15% increase as compared to 2021, when 9,088 guns were seized. The New York State Police alone seized 1,429 illegal guns in 2023, as compared to 551 in 2018, which the governor’s office said represented a 159% increase.
Hochul also highlighted what she described as double-digit decreases in gun violence data recently reported by the 20 police departments currently participating in GIVE, and the New York City Police Department.
According to the governor’s office, shooting incidents with injury in GIVE communities declined 28% (292 vs. 407) and the number of individuals shot decreased 27% (346 vs. 475) during the first five months of 2023 as compared to the same timeframe last year. Both of these gun violence indicators have been trending below the five-year average (2018 — 2022) since January 2023, according to Hochul’s office.
