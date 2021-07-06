Falls native says she excelled because someone believed

Melissa Jackson Holloway, raised in Jordan Gardens, remembers a wonderful childhood growing up in Niagara Falls.
Although her father was not present in her life, her mom and her aunt taught her to work hard, be true to her word, and finish what she started.
And she remembers an elementary school principal who told her, "I'm going to keep my eye on you. You are something special."
There's no telling how that principal saw into her future, but Holloway credits those who believed in her for her success.
Recently, Holloway was named vice chancellor and general counsel of the newly created Division of Legal Affairs, Risk and Compliance at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Holloway, a University of Madison Law School graduate, married to K-12 teacher Corey Holloway and mother to Jackson Gibbs, 22, spoke by phone this week of how she grew from a child raised in public housing to a university leader and recalled how it began with those who believed in her.
Q: How do you remember your childhood in Niagara Falls?
A: I loved growing up in the Falls. The thing I remember most about my childhood and my teenage years is now gone and that’s the Niagara Falls Community Center on Center Street. I started working there for my first job when I was 13, but before that, I went to summer camp there in the summer. We all went swimming at the pool in Center Court. Almost every childhood memory is tied to that place and that location. I went to Niagara Falls Public Schools. In fact, the Gazette did a story on me when I graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1987. I received a full scholarship to Syracuse University to study business administration.
•••
Q: Tell me about your mom.
A: My mom, Susie Jackson, passed in 1992. Many people know her. She worked for years as a cook at Howard Johnsons and then for a few years she worked at Johns Flaming Hearth. Funny story. When she passed away, I had a conversation with the owner of John's and he asked me, 'Do you have any idea of what your mom put in her barbecue sauce?' (Laughs) She tried to teach me to cook, but she would never measure. She would say, 'add just a little bit,' of this or that. I never knew exactly how much. My generation missed out because we needed measuring cups and spoons. Can I cook in any way like my mom and my aunts? Not a chance.
•••
Q: What do you think shaped you into who you are today?
A: It was probably the values of my family and that would be both my mom and my aunt Annie Crittenden. They moved to Niagara Falls from Alabama. Neither of them had a middle school education, but they always underscored the value of hard work. I tell people that no one ever asked me if I was going to college. They asked me what college I was going to attend. It was a forgone conclusion.
•••
Q: You knew you would go to college?
A: There was no resistance. I was a smart kid. I was a precocious kid. That means I had a lot of 'mouth.' I went to elementary school at 95th Street School. There was a principal there, I can’t remember her name but she had a pink house, and it was maybe second or third grade when she told me 'I’m going to watch you, I’m going to keep an eye on you, you are something special.' So not only was I getting encouragement from my family but other people were encouraging me as well.
•••
Q: Syracuse is a tough school How was it for you?
A: I loved the experience. I loved the exposure to cultures I had not experienced in Niagara Falls. We had Rosh Hashanah off (the Jewish New Year), and I didn’t know what Rosh Hashanah was. I didn’t know any people of the Jewish faith. It was exposure to people and culture and ideas. It was the first time I guessed I realized my family would be considered low income, but growing up, everyone around me was in the same place. I had everything I wanted and most everything I needed.
•••
Q: How did all of that prepare you for the job you have today?
A: It gave me a set of values that guide me through life and guide me through my professional experience like hard work wins, and that ethics are important. And I think most importantly if you say you are going to do something, do it because then people are going to trust you are going to stick by your word.
•••
Q: What does your new job entail?
A: I work at the largest historically black college in the county, so I serve as the primary legal advisor to the institution, but I also have oversight for compliance with enterprise risk management, internal audit and Title 9, which are programs preventing sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.
•••
Q: Sounds like serious stuff. Is that the work of your dreams?
A: I've wanted to be a lawyer since third grade. I’ve been a lawyer for 25 and I’ve been in higher law for 20. It’s not a career most law students think of. Most people don't view college and universities as a business. But I kind of stumbled here and enjoyed it and 20 years later I’m still here and I wouldn’t leave.
•••
Q: Why wouldn't you leave this job?
A: I get to do the same thing that principal did for me. I get to work as a lawyer but at the same time encourage students that look like me.
