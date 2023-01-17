The Pioneer Central School District Board of Education recently announced the selection of Nicholas Silvaroli as the next superintendent of schools for Pioneer.
Silvaroli was chosen after a lengthy process from a very competitive field of excellent candidates, board members said. Silvaroli is currently completing contract negotiations with the board, and his appointment effective today, Jan. 18, was anticipated to be approved at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Silvaroli brings a wealth of education experience to his new position. More importantly, he has been a part of the fiber of the Pioneer School District for more than 17 years. He knows Pioneer extremely well, ranging from the many strengths of the district to the areas that need consistent focus and improvement. His candidacy and subsequent interviews verified again for those who know him of his sincere love for Pioneer and his willingness to help the Board, students, staff, and community lift the district to its deserved and desired level of success.
Silvaroli began his Pioneer career in 2005 as business administrator, and his success in that position led him to be named assistant superintendent in 2011. He briefly served as the acting superintendent for several months this past summer during a period of transition in the district.
Silvaroli is no stranger to the greater Western New York region. He is a board member of the Arcade Chamber of Commerce and a member of six regional organizations in varying leadership capacities. He was named the 2022 Business Official of the Year by the Western New York Chapter of the Association of School Business Officials and also received the Deloitte Arthur Lalonde Community Service and Involvement Award.
A native of Niagara Falls, Silvaroli is a graduate of Niagara University (B.S.) and received his Master’s degree from the University at Buffalo. He is a certified School District Administrator (SDA), School Business Administrator (SBA), and Public Accountant (CPA). He is married to his wife Kathy and has three sons.
The district educates approximately 2,400 students.
“I truly appreciate the support shown to me by the Board of Education,” said Silvaroli. “I look forward to working with a great staff, outstanding students, and
a supportive school community as we continue to move Pioneer forward. We have challenges that we must meet head on in a communicative, collaborative,
and supportive manner if we are to be successful for the kids we serve at Pioneer.”
