Falls Music Hall of Fame nominations sought

The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame deadline for accepting nomination/applications for its 2022 Induction is Saturday, April 30.
The NFMusicHOF Board of Directors is dedicated to accomplishing its mission by honoring the most talented and accomplished music community members. In order to preserve the cultural and musical diversities of the greater Niagara Falls area, they encourage nominations from all genres of music for individuals, groups, businesses, venues or events that have had an impact on the local music scene and the music industry in general.
They depend on the public’s input to ensure that the most deserving are recognized.
The 2022 nomination/application form is available for download from their website www.nfmusichof.org. Completed forms and supplemental material may be emailed to nfmusichof@gmail.com or hard copies sent to NFMusicHOF, 2430 Military Road #277, Niagara Falls, NY 14304.
All documents received become the property of the NFMUSICHOF and will not be returned, so please provide copies not original supporting documents. All nominations and supplemental material must be received or postmarked no later than April 30.
The 2022 NFMusicHOF Inductees will be announced in August, and the date for this year’s Induction ceremony will be scheduled for sometime in the Fall with details also to be announced this summer.
