Residents of a manufactured housing park on the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard are being evacuated due to a gas leak in the area.
It appears a high-pressure line/meter was struck shortly after 3 p.m. Falls police and firefighters responded and began the evacuation.
National Fuel representatives are at the scene and working on the leak.
This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
