The mayoral candidacy of Niagara Falls contractor Demetreus Nix suffered a setback last week after he was notified by the Niagara County Board of Elections that he failed to submit enough valid signatures to qualify as a candidate for this year's Democratic Party primary.
On Monday, Nix said he intends to stay in the race another way, by petitioning to get on the ballot as an independent candidate.
To do so, he'll need to secure 600 valid signatures from voters in the Falls by May 23, the deadline for independent candidates to submit petitions to the county board of elections.
"It ain't about winning or losing for me," Nix said. "It's about bringing awareness and resources to a community that has been neglected and forgotten for too many decades — not too many years — too many decades."
Uniquia Lewis, a single mother and community activist who announced earlier this year that she would join Nix's "We All We Got" movement in hopes of winning a seat on the Niagara Falls City Council, also had her Democratic Party petitions disqualified by the board for failing to secure enough valid signatures.
As a result, Nix said Lewis will also turn her attention to obtaining enough valid signature to stay in the council race as an independent candidate.
Nix said he hopes their efforts will encourage residents of all backgrounds to get more involved in local politics and government.
"It's time for us to realize we matter again," Nix said. "We're not aware of this because we're not involved. My thing is to wake up the people to all get involved. That's what 'We All We Got' is. It's just a bunch of us coming together."
Officially, Nix turned in 799 voter signatures to the board of elections the deadline earlier this month. He was notified by the board last week that 276 were deemed valid and the remaining 523 were determined to be invalid. Nix said the bulk of his disqualified signatures involves individuals the board characterized as "non-enrolled."
Information from the board of elections obtained on Monday showed petitions filed by two other individuals seeking Falls council seats — Jennifer LaMoy and Nicholas Young — were also invalidated. According to the information, the board did validate petitions for a fourth council candidate, Gwendolyn Streeter Walker, who announced her candidacy earlier this year.
In the Falls mayor's race, the board validated petitions filed by former Niagara Falls Councilman Glenn Choolokian, who is a Democrat, making his fourth run for the mayor's office. As a result, Choolokian would meet incumbent Democrat Robert Restaino in a Democratic primary election later this year, with the winner to square off against endorsed Republican and former Niagara Falls Police Department Deputy Chief Carlton Cain in the general election.
