Falls Mayor Robert Restaino is looking to kickstart jobs growth in the city and started the process Tuesday with a city hall meeting of community leaders in economic development, workforce development and education.
The mayor characterized the meeting as a means to find ways to help guide young people and adults find employment opportunities in the Falls.
“The goal of this meeting was to bring together the groups and organizations working within the realm of workforce development as well as education and coinciding areas of focus to help meet one another and become acclimated with the services and offerings of each organization,” a statement from the mayor said.
A city spokesperson said the organizations who participated n the meeting “spoke on their current and future plans, working together, and the barriers they face regarding workforce development in the City.”
“Several days ago I was engaged in various meetings with organizations in Niagara Falls stressing the need for job growth,” Restaino said. “During these various discussions it became apparent that many of these organizations were engaging in workforce development and it seemed that coordination would be a benefit not only to these organizations but to better communicate the various workforce development opportunities in Niagara Falls. This initial meeting is to get that collaboration started.”
The mayor’s office said the organizations in attendance reached a consensus on area where they believed they could partner and collaborate to create a “cohesive network of tools and resources for those in need of employment.” Among the groups, were some that focus on assisting those in underserved areas of the population, such as ex-offenders and foster children.
Restaino indicated that the groups will continue to work together to address the workforce development needs within the community.
