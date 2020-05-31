Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the city's police Superintendent Tom Licata and Acting Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti all "took a knee" out front of the city's public safety complex on Main Street after being encouraged to do so by a group of protesters who gathered outside the building Sunday night.
The symbolic move was encouraged as a sign of solidarity with the protesters who, earlier in the evening, shouted "take a knee" at Falls police in reference to Colin Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback brought attention to racial injustice by refusing to stand for the National Anthem during NFL games.
