Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata, at left, takes a knee with Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, center, and Acting Niagara County Mike Filicetti after being encouraged to do so by protesters outside the public safety building on Main Street Sunday night. The symbolic gesture relates to protesters support for Colin Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who refused to stand during the National Anthem at NFL games in an effort to raise awareness about racial injustice. 

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the city's police Superintendent Tom Licata and Acting Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti all "took a knee" out front of the city's public safety complex on Main Street after being encouraged to do so by a group of protesters who gathered outside the building Sunday night.

The symbolic move was encouraged as a sign of solidarity with the protesters who, earlier in the evening, shouted "take a knee" at Falls police in reference to Colin Kapernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback brought attention to racial injustice by refusing to stand for the National Anthem during NFL games.

