Falls man will serve 64 years to life for double homicide

BUFFALO — A Falls man has received the maximum possible sentence for his conviction in a double murder case in Buffalo.
Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Kenyatta Austin, 28, to 64 years to life behind bars for gunning down a 54-year-old woman and her 17-month-old grandson. The sentence was handed down during a Monday afternoon hearing in Buffalo.
“Mr. Austin is a bad individual,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said. “It is my hope he spends the rest of his life in jail for what he did.”
Austin will also serve an additional three years in prison for his conviction on a weapons possession count in Niagara County. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years post release supervision in September by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon after pleading guilty in November 2018 to a reduced count of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
In February, Case found Austin guilty of two counts of intentional second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a two-week bench trial.
Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives had charged that on July 2, 2018, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Austin fired multiple shots at a group of people outside a home on Grape Street. The bullets struck Yvette Johnson, who was celebrating her 54th birthday that evening and her grandson, 17-month-old Kyrie Johnson.
The baby, who was being held by another person, died of his wounds, as did his grandmother.
Flynn said Johnson’s family “finally got some justice.”
“When you have a 17-month-old child (as a victim), it tugs at your heart,” Flynn said. “And what’s also sad is we still don’t know the motive. I still don’t know why this happened.”
Two other adults, who were also attending the party were hit by Austin’s gunfire, but survived the shooting. Each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.
Flynn said prosecutors were aided in their case by what he called “two extremely brave witnesses.”
“It is not easy to come forward. I know that,” Flynn said. “But we had two brave witnesses who came forward and testified. One of the reasons why these cases are not solved is because people are afraid to come forward.”
Flynn said he understood the fear some witnesses have of retaliation, but he rejected an acceptance or understanding of what he called the “no snitching” street code.
“(The witnesses against Austin) came forward because they were not bound by a street code,” Flynn said.”I realize there is a fear factor here, but there are things we can do to protect witnesses.”
Flynn called the double murder “one of the most horrific cases that has been prosecuted by my Homicide Bureau.”
The Erie County DA commended the Falls Police Department for their assistance in apprehending Austin. The day after the Grape Street murders, Cataract City cops searched Austin’s home on 27th Street and found an illegal assault rifle which led to his Niagara County weapons charge.
Austin could face still more time in prison. He remains charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a March 19, 2017 homicide on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives said that Austin shot and killed Luis Flores, 24, at 3 p.m. that day on East Ferry Street near Bissell Avenue.
If convicted on those charges, Austin could face an another 25 years to life behind bars.
