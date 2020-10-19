BUFFALO — A Falls man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his conviction in U.S. District Court in Buffalo for pushing large quantities of fentanyl on the Cataract City streets.
Senior U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny sentenced Jake Seright, 40, to serve 132 months in prison for his guilty plea to a charge of possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He had faced a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, and a fine of $8 million.
Federal drug investigators said that between October 2018 and June 2019, Seright sold fentanyl and cocaine to an informant working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on five separate occasions.
Based on those sales, investigators obtained a federal search warrant for Seright’s apartment on Zito Drive. While conducting surveillance on the apartment, during the afternoon and evening of Aug. 5, 2019, DEA agents and Falls Police Narcotics Intelligence Division detectives made a traffic stop on Seright’s vehicle.
The investigators recovered a quantity of marijuana from Seright and took him into custody. Police said Seright also had approximately $500 in cash and $625 worth of money orders in his possession at that time.
On Aug. 6, 2019, investigators executed the search warrant at Seright’s apartment. They recovered a digital scale, suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cutting agents, a kilogram press, and a vacuum sealer with bags.
