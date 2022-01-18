Falls man scores hometown recognition   

Avion Harris is a busy young man, the 20-year-old Niagara Falls native is headed back to studies at Herkimer County Community College for the spring semester.
While Harris was home for the holiday break, he picked up the EMPower716 Young Entrepreneur of the Month award for his work with his business, Avion’s Four Season Service.
The award included a check for $500 and an appearance on the EMPower716 Talk Show, hosted by Niagara Falls native Robert Lowery. The show is available on most podcast platforms.
Harris’ business began when he started cutting grass for his grandmother and then noticed that others in the neighborhood were in need of similar services.
“I started off cutting grass but then expanded to landscaping, mulching and planting,” said Harris, who said he decided to provide other services after spending some time around people who are in the landscape business.
Harris attended Niagara Falls High School as a freshman and went to Niagara Catholic as a sophomore, before rounding out his secondary school years at Cardinal O’Hara, where he graduated in 2020. He previously attended Kalfas Elementary School and Gaskill Middle.
Harris said he plans to continue working the business while he’s at school in Herkimer and over the summer once he gets back home.
“I can do this wherever I go. I will be expanding my efforts in Herkimer,” said Harris, “I do everything by myself.”
Right now he primarily markets the business through Facebook and his personal cellular phone, but said he is in the process of building a website for the business.
He is grateful for the Young Entrepreneur of the Month award.
“It just shows me my business is being noticed, its a blessing to get that much attention.”
Along with his studies, and the business, Harris said he’s the sixth man and an occasional starter on Herkimer’s basketball team, currently ranked number-2 nationally in NDivision.
Harris is planning to keep busy once he returns to Niagara Falls after the spring semester, saying he is looking to once again expand his service offerings to include power washing, basement restoration and clean-outs, as well as painting.
In addition, he’s got an ambitious community-service agenda including plans for leading community clean-ups, and funding and leading a fresh produce drive.
“I also want to empower and help advocate for young men. I want to give back to the community.”
Looking past his time at Herkimer, Harris would like to attend a four-year school either in the south or on the West Coast with a special eye toward Florida schools.
