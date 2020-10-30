Falls man receives 20 years to life in fatal stabbing

A Niagara Falls man is facing a lengthy stay in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend last September during an encounter inside the McKinley Mall in Hamburg.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced on Friday that 45-year-old Keith Sparks of Niagara Falls has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 20 years to life in prison.
On Sept. 25, 2019, at about 2 p.m., Sparks fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Mallicia Tipps, inside the Sears store at the McKinley Mall in the Town of Hamburg.
Sparks pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count of murder in the second degree, a class “A-I” felony. The defendant pleaded guilty to the only count in the indictment against him.
Flynn commended the Town of Hamburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who responded for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by former Chief Colleen Curtin Gable of the DA’s Homicide Bureau, current Chief Gary Hackbush of the DA’s Homicide Bureau, and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca A. Fioravanti of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
