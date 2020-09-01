A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty in the fatal death of a woman last September inside a Sears store at the McKinley Mall in the Town of Hamburg.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 44-year-old Keith Sparks pleaded guilty, as charged, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of murder in the second degree, a class “A-1” felony. The defendant pleaded guilty to the only count in the indictment against him.
Sparks faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 19. He remains held without bail.
DA Flynn commended the Town of Hamburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by former Chief Colleen Curtin Gable of the district attorney’s homicide bureau, current Chief Gary Hackbush of the district attorney’s homicide bureau, and assistant district Attorney Rebecca A. Fioravanti of the district attorney’s justice courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.