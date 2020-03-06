Falls man pleads guilty in cabbie robbery

LOCKPORT -- A Falls man with a lengthy record of robberies could be jailed for up to 10 years after taking a plea deal from prosecutors in connection with his latest hold-up.
Raymond Iveys, 33, entered a plea to a charge of attempted first-degree robbery during a hearing Friday in Niagara County Court. Judge Sara Sheldon told Iveys she will sentence him to "no more than 10 years" behind bars.
Iveys had faced a first-degree robbery charge for the knifepoint robbery of a Falls cab driver on May 31. The cabbie was not hurt in the incident.
The hold-up came about six months after Iveys completed a 12-year prison term for a 2006 crime spree that included four robberies.
In accepting the plea deal, Sheldon scolded Iveys, telling him, "You've got to figure this out. You've got to stop doing this."
Iveys was previously convicted for his role in the robbery of a Cataract City barbershop on 19th Street and a pharmacy on Michigan Avenue in September 2006. Iveys had an accomplice in both those hold-ups, which included the use of a knife and a shotgun.
In that same year, Iveys was also charged and convicted for his robbery of a pair of Pine Avenue businesses, a laundromat and a hardware store. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for those crimes.
