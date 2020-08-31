LOCKPORT — A Niagara Falls man, who was already on probation for weapon possession and drug convictions, is heading to prison after admitting that he had a gun at his Hyde Park Boulevard home when Niagara County probation officers came calling last summer.
Nicholas Taggart, 28, was sentenced to a three-year prison term and five years of post release supervision on Monday for his guilty plea to a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon had previously committed to the three year term in return for his plea to the charge.
In February 2018, Taggart was found in possession of a quantity of drugs and four firearms, including three that were reported stolen, during a raid on his then Niagara Avenue residence. He pleaded guilty, in August 2018, to charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in that case.
He was sentenced to a term of five years probation.
But on June 29, 2019, probation officers conducting a compliance visit to Taggart's new home, found him with an unregistered handgun. That led to a new charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Taggart could have faced up to 15 years in prison and another four years behind bars for violating the terms of his probation, prior to his plea.
