An arrest warrant execution by a U.S. Marshals task force has lead to the seizure of a large quantity of cash and a significant amount of powered cocaine.
Members of the US Marshals Service Felony Fugitive Task Force, agents from the Buffalo Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York State Parole officers and offers and detectives with the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Warrant Services Unit and Narcotics and Intelligence Division executed the warrant Wednesday morning at a South End hotel.
They had been searching for James Ashley on a parole absconder warrant and a law enforcement source said they did not expect to find him in possession of more than 2 kilograms of suspected powered cocaine and a large quantity of cash. Ashley had been on parole for a prior felony drug conviction.
He now faces new felony drug charges.
Narcotics detectives said Ashley is well-known to them and has previously been linked to a local set of a violent national street gang.
