BUFFALO — A Falls man, who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt, is in custody and awaiting proceedings after being charged in a six-count indictment with production of child pornography, attempted production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, conversion of government property and contempt of court.
The charges lodged against Carl Anthony, 66, of the Falls, carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine. Anthony has pleaded not guilty to the indictment charges and remains detained after he earlier fled to California following his original arrest in the case.
A criminal complaint, first filed on Nov. 26, 2019, charged that Anthony had attempted to produce child pornography ini January and February 2019. Federal prosecutors said Town of Niagara Police received a complaint, in June 2019, that a now-13 year old female victim “had been surreptitiously video recorded while changing and showering.”
That complaint was forwarded to the Buffalo FBI Field Office’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force is part of the FBI’s Innocent Images National Initiative, which targets individuals involved in the on-line sexual exploitation of children.
According to an affidavit filed by Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeffrey McAuliffe, a member of the task force, Anthony was immediately identified as the person responsible to videotaping the child. The investigator indicated that Anthony and his victim were not strangers.
According to the affidavit, the video recordings were captured on Anthony’s cell phone.
Task force members executed a search warrant at Anthony’s Niagara Falls home a few weeks later. In his affidavit, McAuliffe indicates that Anthony, at that time, spoke with investigators and admitted inappropriately videotaping the victim while she showered.
Investigators also seized a hard drive during the execution of the search warrant. The hard drive was found to contain two videos, both of which showed the victim changing and showering in a bathroom.
In a later interview, investigators said Anthony admitted that he had been “grooming the minor victim to see if she might be open to having sex with him.”
Anthony was arrested and charged with attempted production of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was released on conditions, including that he wear a monitoring device.
But federal probation officers, monitoring Anthony, said around April 3, he cut-off his electronic ankle monitor and fled the area. About 10 days later, on April 14, he was located in San Diego and taken back into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.