BUFFALO — A Falls man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography-related charges.
Carl Anthony, 66, was charged with attempted production, production, and possession of child pornography. Anthony was also charged with contempt of court and conversion of government property.
The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said Town of Niagara Police received a complaint, on June 19, regarding a now-13 year old female who had been surreptitiously recorded on video while she was changing and showering.
Anthony was accused of making the recording. Federal agents then executed a search warrant at Anthony's home in the Falls on July 9 and seized a computer hard drive.
Investigators found two videos on thew hard drive, both of which showed the victim changing and showering in a bathroom.
Anthony was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 14, after a nationwide manhunt, in San Diego.
He was initially arrested and charged on Dec. 9, but released from custody on conditions including house arrest with an ankle monitor. He was accused on cutting off the ankle monitor off on April 3 and fleeing from the Western New York area.
Anthony was found living on a boat, rented by a female acquaintance, and was taken into custody immediately after exiting the boat without incident.
Anthony pleaded not guilty to the charges during an appearance in federal court in San Diego. He will be returned to Western New York at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.