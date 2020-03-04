Falls man gets treatment before prison

LOCKPORT -- A Falls man, with a history of dealing cocaine, will get a chance at treatment rather than prison.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Jonathan Bersani to a prison term of 1 1/2 years on Wednesday. But the judge also ordered that Bersani be taken to the State Department of Corrections' Willard Drug Treatment Campus to begin his sentence.
The campus offers a broad variety of drug addiction treatment programs. Prosecutors said if Bersani successfully completes the program, he could be eligible to finish his sentence on probation.
Falls police have previously described Bersani, 27, and his girlfriend, Kashmere Kent, as "prolific" crack cocaine dealers. Narcotics detectives raided the couple's home in the 2600 block of Niagara Avenue in December 2018 and recovered 50 grams of crack cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
Both were charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one marijuana possession violation.
Bersani was perviously convicted of possessing and selling crack cocaine in August 2013 and was sentenced to three years in state prison.
Kent was also previously sentenced under the same terms as Bersani.
